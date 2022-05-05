Watch CCTV footage showing robbers searching business after smashing their way in

South Yorkshire Police want to track down the three men who smashed their way into Munrows Vehicle Supplies in Archer Road in Sheffield last month.

The men broke into the business at around midnight on April 21 - smashing the window of the door to make their way in.

They stole a till with cash inside and also tried to take the safe. A computer was also damaged in the robbery, police said.

Can you help police track down these men?

The force said the men are believed to be in their 20s or 30s, and it is thought that one of the men is named Ricky.