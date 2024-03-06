WATCH: Driver who uploaded videos of himself speeding and drifting car jailed after killing pedestrian
Brandon South, 22, has been put behind bars for causing the death of 43-year-old Robert Chessman by dangerous driving.
On Friday January 7, 2022, South was driving his Skoda Fabia along Haugh Road in Rotherham, in excess of the 40mph speed limit, when he left the carriageway and collided with Mr Chessman.
Footage obtained during the investigation showed South driving along Haugh Road at an average of 74mph when he lost control of the vehicle – 34mph over the limit.
Further footage was obtained which shows South recording himself speeding and drifting his vehicle on the public roads on numerous occasions.
Serious Collisions Investigations Unit Sergeant John Taylor, the lead investigator in the case, said: “This is a tragic case, the actions of South showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others which resulted in the death of an innocent pedestrian.
"We know South had been using his mobile to record himself speeding and driving dangerously on the roads, uploading these clips to social media. We also know that at the time he lost control he was travelling at close to double the speed limit for that road.”
South appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on March 1 and was handed a sentence of seven-years and six-months and has been disqualified from driving for five years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.