WATCH: Halifax man jailed after causing huge crash when he ran red light in Yorkshire

Shaheib Mohammed, 24, was jailed this week after the terrifying crash in Queensbury.
He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.
His passenger suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta.
He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and eight months, and was banned from driving for a total of three years and four months.
The crash happened at the Sandbeds junction with Brighouse Road on May 11 last year.
An innocent pedestrian came within a couple of metres at the most of being “squashed” between the HGV and a house wall.
Police have now released video footage of the crash following his sentencing.