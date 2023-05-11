WATCH: Halifax man jailed after causing huge crash when he ran red light in Yorkshire

This is the horrifying moment a lorry almost “squashed” a man after being hit by a speeding car driven by a Halifax man who has now been jailed.

Shaheib Mohammed, 24, was jailed this week after the terrifying crash in Queensbury.

He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.

His passenger suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and eight months, and was banned from driving for a total of three years and four months.

The crash happened at the Sandbeds junction with Brighouse Road on May 11 last year.

An innocent pedestrian came within a couple of metres at the most of being “squashed” between the HGV and a house wall.

