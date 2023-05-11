All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

WATCH: Halifax man jailed after causing huge crash when he ran red light in Yorkshire

This is the horrifying moment a lorry almost “squashed” a man after being hit by a speeding car driven by a Halifax man who has now been jailed.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 11th May 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:03 BST

Shaheib Mohammed, 24, was jailed this week after the terrifying crash in Queensbury.

He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His passenger suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta.

Most Popular
He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.
He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and eight months, and was banned from driving for a total of three years and four months.

The crash happened at the Sandbeds junction with Brighouse Road on May 11 last year.

An innocent pedestrian came within a couple of metres at the most of being “squashed” between the HGV and a house wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now released video footage of the crash following his sentencing.