WATCH: Man chased down by officers in dangerous pursuit after speeding through Yorkshire
On Monday February 17, officers pursued a stolen white Nissan Qashqai as it headed towards Sprotbrough.
The car reached speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone.
The driver failed to stop for pursuing officers, with the Qashqai seen hitting a kerb and bursting a tyre before the driver decamped from the vehicle and fled into bushes.
An officer was quick on his tail though and gained ground on the driver before apprehending and arresting him in the rural countryside.
While one officer pursued the suspect, other officers searched the Qashqai, recovering three machetes, a balaclava and drugs.
A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of an offensive weapon and a drug offence.