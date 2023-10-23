Watch moment balaclava-clad thugs smash up car and house in 'violent attack'

This is the shocking moment a pair of balaclava-clad thugs are caught on camera smashing up a car and a house in a 'violent attack'.

The two masked men, armed with baseball bats, arrive at the house on a quad bike. One man marches up to the property and swings it at the house off camera.

Loud crashing sounds can be heard on the CCTV footage, which has been released by cops probing the attack. The second man can be seen casually walking up to the car parked outside the house and swinging the bat at it.

Both men, dressed in dark tracksuits, then coolly stroll back to the quad bike and ride off.

South Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the incident, which happened on Saturday, September 30 at 1:30pm in Goldsmith Road in Herringthorpe, Rotherham.

A spokesman said: "We have released CCTV footage of a violent attack on a vehicle and property in Rotherham as our enquiries into criminal damage continue.

"On Saturday, September 30, at 1:30pm it is reported that two men riding a quad bike stopped at a property on Goldsmith Road in Herringthorpe, Rotherham and caused criminal damage to the property and a vehicle parked on the street with baseball bats.