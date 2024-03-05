At 6.45am on Thursday December 7, 2023, a car collided with a bike on the A19 at the junction with Water Lane.

The car stopped momentarily before driving off up Water Lane.

Members of the public who were in the area at the time of the crash have described the car as being a small blue car.

WATCH: Moment car smashed into cyclist in York as victim suffered serious injuries

in a renewed social media appeal, North Yorkshire Police said: “Footage from a CCTV camera shows the sequence of events. We're still trying to trace the driver of the car.

Traffic Constable Mark Davey of our Roads Policing Group commented: “The cyclist sustained serious injuries following the collision and we are committed to doing all that we can to establish exactly what took place.

“ I’m hopeful that by releasing the CCTV footage this will encourage any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage that has not already spoken to us to come forward.

“If you were the driver of the car involved in the collision or you can help with our appeal please email [email protected] or call 101.