Watch moment covert officer catches aggressive off-road biker and seizes stolen motorbike

This is the moment a covert police officer showed “incredible bravery” to seize a suspected stolen motorbike.

South Yorkshire Police officer PC Elisabeth Rocher was in plain clothes on a pushbike as she patrolled a rural footpath in Mexborough to gather intelligence on nuisance off-road bikes.

Her attention was drawn to the sound of four riders on three motorbikes heading towards her, prompting PC Rocher to instruct them to dismount.

Two of the bikes turned round and rode off but one rider revved his engine and headed towards PC Rocher before trying to ram past her.

PC Rocher used her push bike to protect herself from serious injury and force the rider off their bike, which is suspected of being stolen.

Sergeant Andy Smith, who works alongside PC Rocher as part of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "PC Rocher showed incredible bravery and determination when faced by four offenders on motorbikes.

"She utilised her training to protect herself and also seize a stolen motorbike to ensure it was taken off the streets.

"It is against the law to ride vehicles such as quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the local authority, which these users did not have.

"This kind of antisocial behaviour makes people feel unsafe and that is why we regularly carry out patrols to gather intelligence on riders and seize bikes being ridden in a reckless manner.

"We rely a lot on information from the public regarding where and when these bikes are being ridden antisocially.

"We always act on any reports we receive and I would implore the public to continue reporting any incidents involving off-road bikes to us so we can further build an intelligence picture and take appropriate action against the riders.

