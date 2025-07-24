Watch moment dangerous driver hits speeds of 95mph in police chase

This video shows the moment police are led on a high-speed chase through the streets of Yorkshire by a dangerous driver.

Officers had pulled over Mabast Mohammed, who was driving a BMW, after he had driven down a no right turn road and the car was showing as having no insurance.

The 24-year-old originally co-operated with the officers - one of whom was on his first day in the traffic team - but then tried to talk his way out of the situation, as well as buying an insurance policy on his phone while there.

The officers reminded Mohammed, of Edlington Lane, Sheffield, that insurance policies are date and time stamped and it was not valid at the time of the stop.

While the conversation continued, Mohammed jumped into his car and sped off, hitting one of the officers and spinning him around while doing so.

The officer returned to the car and a high-speed chased ensued, with Mohammed hitting speeds of 95mph.

The chase eventually ended when he got out of the car and fled on Burnaby Street, but he was quickly arrested.

Mabast Mohammad, 24, has been jailed.

On April 15, Mohammed was jailed for 15 months, banned from driving for 19 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We know that those who are willing to drive with no insurance and also likely to take greater risks on the roads, and Mohammed is an example of this reckless behaviour.

“Routine traffic stops can often highlight much greater criminality, and ensure that those who are a risk to the public are stopped.

“Our experienced roads policing officers were able to manage this pursuit, bring it to an end and ensure that Mohammed was held responsible for his actions.

