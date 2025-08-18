Watch moment 'most wanted burglar' in South Yorkshire arrested after police chase

This footage shows the moment the most wanted burglar in South Yorkshire was apprehended by officers.

The man hunt to catch Kyle Allen, 19, came to an end following a dedicated and skilled pursuit by the Roads Proactive Policing Team of South Yorkshire Police.

In the early hours of 28 January, a RPPT officer sighted a Suzuki Cross in Penistone driving erratically, with the car believed to be on cloned plates.

At around 1.15am, the officer requested the driver of the vehicle, now known to be Allen, to stop.

When he failed to do so, a pursuit commenced.

During the pursuit, Allen was witnessed to reach speeds of 90mph and drive on the wrong side of the road, including on the motorway.

Providing commentary to his colleagues, the officer planned for a stinger, which was successful but didn’t stop Allen taking chances to evade police.

To bring the pursuit to an end, the officer used their vehicle to push Allen off the road, bringing the car to a stop and Allen was quickly arrested.

With Allen in the cells, detectives from the Barnsley Neighbourhood Crime Team began piecing together his offending and submitting evidence.

Allen was charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of handling stolen goods, attempted burglary, attempted theft from a shop, threats to damage, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Allen, of no fixed address, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court to be held accountable for blighting communities, committing burglaries and stealing from innocent people.

He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months.

Detective Sergeant Dave Baker said: “Burglary is an horrendous crime, the thieves not only steal people’s belongings, but they leave an emotional and traumatic impact on them for years, knowing someone has been able to enter their home, an invasion of someone’s safe space.

“Allen had no regard for the law or for people across South Yorkshire, his actions were selfish, and when it came to evading police contact, they were dangerous, risking innocent people’s lives on the roads in a pursuit.

“Those involved in criminality are more likely to take further risks on the roads. Our roads policing officers are highly skilled, experienced drivers and intercept criminals on the road to reduce that risk.