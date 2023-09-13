Watch moment plain clothed police officers intercept drug deal in broad daylight

This video shows the moment police officers in Middlesbrough took down a drug dealer as he was going about his business in broad daylight.

The incident happened on August 10 this year on Park Road North in Norton, near Middlesbrough, when plain clothed officers deployed the police drone as part of an operation to intercept a drugs deal. The video, shot from the drone, shows a man sat on a scooter when the deal is about to go down, before the officers rush in, take him to the ground and arrest him.

Leon Mount, from Norton, tries to escape and drop packages of drugs before being detained by the officers. The 20-year-old was found in possession of multiple grip seal bags of suspected crack cocaine. Further containers were found containing cash, a mobile phone and cannabis worth an estimated £3,470.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on September 11. He was handed a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation programme.

Sergeant John Sproson, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team at Cleveland Police, said: “Leon Mount was caught on camera trying to deal drugs in Middlesbrough and class A and B drugs were seized. We are working proactively to remove drug dealers and put those responsible before the courts to make the streets a safer place to be for the communities of Middlesbrough.”