Watch moment police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with stolen Ford Transit van
Mason Cartledge, 24, was arrested by police with a Taser following in-depth forensic investigation into the dashcam footage from a stolen van.
On December 11, 2024, officers from South Yorkshire Police recovered a stolen Ford Transit in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield. It was believed to have been stolen from Todwick in Rotherham four days earlier.
Analysis of the vehicle’s dashcam footage captured a man talking about how he was bleeding from a head injury. The voice was identified at Cartledge, of Sheffield Road, Woodhouse.
Further forensic examinations of the vehicle found blood inside, and DNA testing revealed it matched to Cartledge, and he was arrested on January 16 this year.
On July 16, he admitted pleaded guilty to one count of handling stolen goods at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for 15 months.
He was also found not guilty of theft and burglary.
Detective Sergeant Melissa Green said: "We know the impact vehicle theft has on our communities and the real effect it has on people's daily lives.
"Cartledge showed no remorse for his crimes and likely thought he had got away with his offending.
"However, the relentless and dedicated work of the investigation team - especially the OIC Investigating Officer Shannon Lake - ensured this was not the case and that Cartledge will now spend time behind bars."