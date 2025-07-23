Watch moment police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with stolen Ford Transit van

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 07:56 BST
This video shows the moment police arrest a man who was jailed in connection with a stolen Ford Transit van.

Mason Cartledge, 24, was arrested by police with a Taser following in-depth forensic investigation into the dashcam footage from a stolen van.

On December 11, 2024, officers from South Yorkshire Police recovered a stolen Ford Transit in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield. It was believed to have been stolen from Todwick in Rotherham four days earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Analysis of the vehicle’s dashcam footage captured a man talking about how he was bleeding from a head injury. The voice was identified at Cartledge, of Sheffield Road, Woodhouse.

Further forensic examinations of the vehicle found blood inside, and DNA testing revealed it matched to Cartledge, and he was arrested on January 16 this year.

On July 16, he admitted pleaded guilty to one count of handling stolen goods at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for 15 months.

He was also found not guilty of theft and burglary.

Mason Cartledgeplaceholder image
Mason Cartledge | SYP

Detective Sergeant Melissa Green said: "We know the impact vehicle theft has on our communities and the real effect it has on people's daily lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Cartledge showed no remorse for his crimes and likely thought he had got away with his offending.

"However, the relentless and dedicated work of the investigation team - especially the OIC Investigating Officer Shannon Lake - ensured this was not the case and that Cartledge will now spend time behind bars."

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldRotherham
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice