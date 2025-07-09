Watch moment police arrest man who imported 100kg of ketamine in a motorhome

This video shows the moment police arrested a drug smuggler who was responsible for importing millions of pounds of illicit substances into the country through Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell King his four bin bags full of ketamine inside compartments within a Fiat motorhome before taking a ferry from Rotterdam to Hull in August 2024.

When he arrived at his home in Barnsley, he was arrested by officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) while he was taking the drugs out of the motorhome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found 100kg of ketamine, which had an estimated street value of £2m. Further investigations also found out he was complicit in the importation and supply of 70kg of cannabis in July 2024.

As detectives got to grip with his schemes, they also uncovered King’s instrumental role in the importation of 632kg of ketamine in July 2023, when he was working from mainland Europe to oversee the movements of the drugs.

The 63-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply ketamine and supplying cannabis, conspiracy to import cannabis and ketamine, and conspiracy to supply cannabis, and was found guilty of importing the 70kg of cocaine at a trial.

Investigators worked with Sussex Police and uncovered the wider organised crime group (OCG) and King was jailed for 22 years at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (Jul 8). He was also sentenced to six years for the motorhome offence and four years for the cannabis offence, to run concurrently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Al Burns, of the YHROCU, said: “This operation dismantled a significant supply chain into the UK from Europe, and I’m proud of the tireless work our officers put in to protect the public.

Russell King has been jailed for 22 years | WYP

“I would like to thank them as well as partners agencies, including Sussex Police and those overseas for their work to ensure justice was done. This arrest demonstrates that no one is beyond the reach of UK law enforcement and that working together we will relentlessly pursue those that seek to benefit from international criminality.

“Putting King behind bars has not only disrupted an international trafficking route into the UK, but it’s also a stark reminder of the harm these substances cause in our communities.

“The growing use of ketamine as a recreational drug has been well-documented recently, but so have the serious dangers it poses to the health of individuals who take it. It’s wrongly perceived as a low-risk drug and has a significant impact on users.