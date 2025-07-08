Watch moment police arrest robber just half an hour after cash machine attack

This video shows the moment a robber was arrested by police just 30 minutes after carrying out the attack on his victim.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Robson was identified as a suspect following a report of a robbery at a cashpoint in Doncaster city centre.

The victim was followed to the cashpoint and then attacked after he had put his card into the machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His attacker withdrew £20 before fleeing the scene, leaving his victim luing on the floor in St Sepulchre Gate.

Staff from South Yorkshire Police trawled CCTV footage and quickly identified Robson, 32, of Riviera Parade, Bentley, as the culprit as he tried to escape capture.

He was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on July 1, with a judge handing him an extended sentence due to the violent nature of his offending.

Detective Constable Ashlea Jeffries, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Staff in our CCTV control room did an excellent job tracking Robson's movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Robson was given an extended prison sentence | SYP

"Their agile use of surveillance allowed them to quickly trace the defendant and guide officers to him, resulting in a prompt arrest. We also received further footage from Doncaster Council, which displayed good partnership working in tackling crime in the city centre.

"When Robson was searched by our officers, he was found to be in possession of the victim's bank card and a piece of paper with a PIN number on it.

"This initial evidence proved invaluable in the case and combined with all the footage at our disposal, it meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to the offence.