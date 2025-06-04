This video shows the moment police dog Kira hands out swift justice to a robber who punched a lone woman as she walked down a street in the early hours of the morning.

Cleveland Police were called out after a woman reported being attacked from behind, punched and kicked to the floor as she had her mobile phone stolen close to Marton Road in Middlesbrough on December 20, 2024.

The woman, who was in her 30s, managed to fleed but was left with chipped teeth, a suspected broken nose and bruising to her arm and wrist.

Officers set out searchnig for the man, and the dog support unit was also called in to help.

A short time later, PC Lee Whitehouse, who was on duty with PD Kira, spotted a male matching the description, who attempted to run away.

But as the video shows, he was quickly caught by PD Kira, who latched on to his arm as PC Whitehouse ran to catch up with the suspect.

Leslie Sedgewick was arrested and PC Whitehouse later found clothing matching that of the robber at an address, along with the phone which had been stolen from the woman.

Sedgewick, 44, has changed his clothes to try and avoid being caught. He was charged with robbery and recalled to prison.

The victim told police she was “petrified” and contemplated whether she was “going to die”.

Leslie Sedgewick has been jailed for more than four years for the robbery | Cleveland Police

In the immediate aftermath, the woman said she hid her injuries from her child “so she didn’t see and ask what had happened to me”.

She also said she suffers from anxiety as a result and struggles to leave the house on her own.

She added: “I am constantly in fear that I don’t know who is around me or what they are capable of doing.”

Sedgewick, of Aldergrove Drive in Middlesbrough, was jailed for four years and five months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (Jun 2).

Detective Constable Pierce Ditchburn, from Cleveland Police, said: “This was a terrifying attack on a lone woman early in the morning, just a few days before Christmas.

“Leslie Sedgewick targeted the woman for her mobile phone and had been attempting to steal a bike in the moments leading up to this attack.