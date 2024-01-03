Watch moment police dog sniffs out dangerous driver hidden behind bins

Hidden behind bins and under a camouflage coat may be enough to outwit some, but not the incredible nose of police dog Edie.

PD Edie, a four year-old Malinois handled by PC Dave Whittle from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit, found a suspect who had fled following a fail to stop in Doncaster in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Jan 2).

PD Edie, for whom every day is a huge game of catch or hide and seek, was straight on the case.

At around 3am, response officers were called out when a car failed to stop when requested in the Bentley area of Doncaster. The blue Seat eventually came to a stop after a crash on Arskey Road.

Listening into the incident close by, PC Whittle heard offenders had fled from the scene, and within a couple of minutes, he and PD Edie were on scene. Tracking from the car, PD Edie led PC Whittle through alleyways for around 300 metres.

Eventually, PD Edie indicated at bins and under a camouflage coat, the 35-year-old suspect was found.

Using PD Edie to lead the suspect to district officers, the man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A search upon his arrest led officers to find a Stanley knife, so he was further arrested for possession of bladed article.