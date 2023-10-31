All Sections
Watch moment police dog tracks down runaway driver in Yorkshire

This video shows the moment a police dog tracks down a runaway driver who tried to escape after running away from the scene of a crash.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:10 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 07:21 GMT

Police dog Rhun used his trusty nose to sniff out the man who had abandoned the vehicle after it crashed on Greencore roundabout in Selby on Monday night (Oct 30, 2023).

North Yorkshire Police officers were on patrol when they discovered the abandoned car, and called in PD Rhun and his handler Josh Hunsley to help track down the suspect.

The pair spent more than 20 minutes working their way through desnse bushes and a number of ditches before finding the suspect who was hiding in a field.

PC Josh Hunsley and PD Rhun from North Yorkshire PolicePC Josh Hunsley and PD Rhun from North Yorkshire Police
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving with no license or insurance and taking a vehicle without consent. He was also charged with drink driving and driving with no license or insurance.

PC Hunsley said: “As they say, always trust the nose. Rhun once again did the force proud and tracked to the suspect who was hidden in the undergrowth.

"Afterwards, Rhun reaped his rewards of dog biscuits and plenty of fuss from the team.”