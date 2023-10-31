This video shows the moment a police dog tracks down a runaway driver who tried to escape after running away from the scene of a crash.

Police dog Rhun used his trusty nose to sniff out the man who had abandoned the vehicle after it crashed on Greencore roundabout in Selby on Monday night (Oct 30, 2023).

North Yorkshire Police officers were on patrol when they discovered the abandoned car, and called in PD Rhun and his handler Josh Hunsley to help track down the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair spent more than 20 minutes working their way through desnse bushes and a number of ditches before finding the suspect who was hiding in a field.

PC Josh Hunsley and PD Rhun from North Yorkshire Police

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving with no license or insurance and taking a vehicle without consent. He was also charged with drink driving and driving with no license or insurance.

PC Hunsley said: “As they say, always trust the nose. Rhun once again did the force proud and tracked to the suspect who was hidden in the undergrowth.