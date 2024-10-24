Watch moment police officers raid home and find cannabis factory

This video shows the moment police smash their way into a Yorkshire home to find a sophisticated cannabis grow set up.

South Yorkshire Police released the video after a 34-year-old man had been arrested following a raid on the address in Broughton Avenue in Bentley, Doncaster.

Members of the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team smashed their way into the property after gaining a legal warrant.

Inside they found two rooms which contained an ‘elaborate and sophisticated’ cannabis set up with medium sized plants, lights, watering equipment and circuit boards.

Sergeant Kelly Ward said: "The electricity in the property had been bypassed in order to cultivate the cannabis. This poses a huge fire risk and since executing the warrant, we have been in contact with the Electricity Board who have made the house safe.

"Cannabis isn't a harmless drug, and the sale of it is often linked to organised crime groups (OCGs) who inflict misery, havoc and violence on our local communities.

Some of the cannabis plants which were discovered inside the address | SYP

"It funds the activities of these OCGs and the people who look after these grows are often vulnerable to exploitation.

"We will carry on gathering more and more intelligence to secure drugs warrants and stop the production of cannabis in order to create safer neighbourhoods and communities for residents to enjoy."

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man on October 16 on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.