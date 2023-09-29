Watch moment teenage gunman fired shot at Bradford home
The shocking video shows Ali Abbas, 18, aiming a gun upwards at a window and suddenly firing a shot, after a woman can be heard speaking.
She can then be heard screaming 'for God's sake' while Abbas' accomplice Dale Poppleton, 42, approaches him and casually asks 'why are you shooting?'
The footage first shows Poppleton attempting to break into a property in Bradford with a sledgehammer.
The duo, both of Bradford, dressed in balaclavas while trying to break into the house - which is on Christopher Court - on January 11.
Poppleton was jailed for eight and a half years while Abbas was jailed for four years and two months in a young offender's institution.
Details of the shooting was released by West Yorkshire Police but no motive has been disclosed.
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth from the force said it was 'sheer luck' that none of the local residents were 'injured or seriously hurt.'
He said: "Poppleton and Abbas armed themselves on 11 January intent on causing fear to the occupants of the property on Christopher Court.
"It was only by sheer luck that no one was injured or seriously hurt.
"Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.
"I hope this sentence handed down today shows the seriousness of the offence and weapons on our streets will not be tolerated.
"I would like to thank the community for their help in the investigation and heling to find Poppleton who was actively evading us."