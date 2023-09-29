All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Watch moment teenage gunman fired shot at Bradford home

Terrifying footage shows the moment a teenage gunman fired a shot at a woman in a house in Bradford.
By Izzy Hawksworth, SWNS
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST

The shocking video shows Ali Abbas, 18, aiming a gun upwards at a window and suddenly firing a shot, after a woman can be heard speaking.

She can then be heard screaming 'for God's sake' while Abbas' accomplice Dale Poppleton, 42, approaches him and casually asks 'why are you shooting?'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage first shows Poppleton attempting to break into a property in Bradford with a sledgehammer.

Most Popular
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said it was 'sheer luck' that none of the local residents were 'injured or seriously hurt.' He said: "Poppleton and Abbas armed themselves on 11 January intent on causing fear to the occupants of the property on Christopher Court. "It was only by sheer luck that no one was injured or seriously hurt. "Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said it was 'sheer luck' that none of the local residents were 'injured or seriously hurt.' He said: "Poppleton and Abbas armed themselves on 11 January intent on causing fear to the occupants of the property on Christopher Court. "It was only by sheer luck that no one was injured or seriously hurt. "Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said it was 'sheer luck' that none of the local residents were 'injured or seriously hurt.' He said: "Poppleton and Abbas armed themselves on 11 January intent on causing fear to the occupants of the property on Christopher Court. "It was only by sheer luck that no one was injured or seriously hurt. "Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.

The duo, both of Bradford, dressed in balaclavas while trying to break into the house - which is on Christopher Court - on January 11.

Poppleton was jailed for eight and a half years while Abbas was jailed for four years and two months in a young offender's institution.

Details of the shooting was released by West Yorkshire Police but no motive has been disclosed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth from the force said it was 'sheer luck' that none of the local residents were 'injured or seriously hurt.'

Ali Abbas "Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all."Ali Abbas "Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all."
Ali Abbas "Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all."

He said: "Poppleton and Abbas armed themselves on 11 January intent on causing fear to the occupants of the property on Christopher Court.

"It was only by sheer luck that no one was injured or seriously hurt.

"Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I hope this sentence handed down today shows the seriousness of the offence and weapons on our streets will not be tolerated.

"I would like to thank the community for their help in the investigation and heling to find Poppleton who was actively evading us."