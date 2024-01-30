Watch: Police capture moment man with suspected Class A drugs jumps car bonnet to escape pursuit

Police bodycams captured the moment a 36-year-old man jumped over a police car bonnet as he tried to escape from South Yorkshire Police Officers.

PC Jordan Whitworth and PC Sam Graham were patrolling Dunscroft when they noticed the driver of a grey Mercedes exhibiting unusual driving behaviour and the “strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle”, prompting their attention.

Officers signalled for the driver of the Mercedes to pull over, however, when he failed to officers had “no choice” but to chase the man

After a short chase, the Mercedes driver fled his car and jumped over the bonnet of the police car as he attempted to flee the scene.

After a short pursuit, in which PC Whitworth gave chase, the man was detained in a nearby field and arrested.

A search by officers found a bag with white powder inside, with the substance suspected to be Class A drugs.

He was also found in possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr explained the cannabis smell was noticed by officers who had been carrying out high visibility patrols during Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, prompting the pursuit of the man.