Watch: Police cut their way into Yorkshire snooker hall and find £1.4m cannabis farm

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 15:46 BST
Police uncovered a cannabis farm worth more than £1m when they smashed their way into a former snooker hall in Yorkshire.

Officers cut their way into the property in Rotherham after residents nearby were experiencing frequent power cuts - a big clue that a cannabis factory may be in the area.

Despite the best efforts of the criminals behind the cannabis farm, who tried to fool officers by barricading all entrances with tables, radiators and furniture, bolting the doors shut and creating several fake walls within the building, they managed to uncover 1,400 plants.

It is thought that the plants are worth around £1.4m on the street - but are now being destroyed by police.

Inspector John Crapper, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Cannabis is not a harmless drug – it is linked to organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“This large-scale cultivation contained over £1 million worth of drugs which would have likely funded organised criminality.

Inside the cannabis farm in Rotherhamplaceholder image
Inside the cannabis farm in Rotherham | South Yorkshire Police

“It is important people are aware of the connection between illegal drugs and violent crime.

"This warrant is part of Operation Grow which is our ongoing work to tackle cannabis farms in Rotherham.

“We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to tackle this issue."

