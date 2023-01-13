This is the terrifying moment a prolific car thief crashed a stolen Range Rover with the owner’s dog still inside after being stung by traffic cops.

App developer Matthew Wilson’s Doberman assistance dog Jake had to be put to sleep due to spinal injuries sustained in the crash in a field in North Duffield, near Selby, back in February 2022.

Car thief Nicholas Oakland, 30, was jailed at York Crown Court after the judge heard he took the Range Rover using the keyless entry system while Mr Wilson was inside a corner shop in Acomb.

Police gave chase and deployed a stinger device which burst the car’s tyres, forcing Oakland to lose control and he rolled the 4x4 several times.

App developer Matthew Wilson’s Doberman assistance dog Jake had to be put to sleep due to spinal injuries sustained in the crash in a field in North Duffield, near Selby, back in February 2022. Traffic Cops airs at 8pm on Mondays on Channel 5

Mr Wilson had a tracking device fitted to the Range Rover and was able to help police by giving live updates on its movements.

Oakland proceeded to drive at high speeds on the A163 whilst dangerously weaving in and out of heavy rush hour traffic.

Traffic Sergeant Julian Pearson said: “Oakland’s driving posed a serious risk to other road users as he drove the stolen vehicle in an appalling way.

“Thankfully with the use of specialist police resources we were able to quickly bring the vehicle to a stop less than 30 minutes after it was reported stolen.

“He showed no regard for the safety of the family dog that was in the rear of the vehicle.

“It was imperative that we quickly located Jake after the collision and ensured he received immediate veterinary care and returned to his owners.

“This case has touched everyone involved in the investigation and we all wished that Jake made a full recovery from his injuries; sadly this wasn’t to be and Jake passed away a few weeks later.

“Jake was a family member, a loved one and will be dearly missed.”

At one point, he nearly caused a head-on collisions with other innocent members of the public and forced motorists to take evasive action.

The footage will be shown on an upcoming episode of Traffic Cops – which follows North Yorkshire Police cases.