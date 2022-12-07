Watch 'reckless' driver speeding through city centre before crashing into wall

This video shows the moment a reckless driver sped through the streets of a Yorkshire city centre before crashing into a wall.

Adam Edgar was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday (Dec 6) after he was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He was jailed for 18 months.

The video, released by Humberside Police, shows Edgar driving the car at speed through the streets of Hull city centre, veering dangerously from side to side and speeding around corners. The police briefly lose sight of the car before rounding a corner to find it had crashed into a wall.

It transpired that the car had been stolen from Holderness Road in the city on November 6, before being spotted on the A63 later that night. Edgar failed to stop when asked to by police and was arrested at the scene when officers eventually caught up with him.

