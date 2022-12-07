News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch 'reckless' driver speeding through city centre before crashing into wall

This video shows the moment a reckless driver sped through the streets of a Yorkshire city centre before crashing into a wall.

By Jonathan Pritchard
4 minutes ago

Adam Edgar was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday (Dec 6) after he was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He was jailed for 18 months.

The video, released by Humberside Police, shows Edgar driving the car at speed through the streets of Hull city centre, veering dangerously from side to side and speeding around corners. The police briefly lose sight of the car before rounding a corner to find it had crashed into a wall.

Hide Ad

It transpired that the car had been stolen from Holderness Road in the city on November 6, before being spotted on the A63 later that night. Edgar failed to stop when asked to by police and was arrested at the scene when officers eventually caught up with him.

Most Popular
Adam Edgar has been jailed for 18 months
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Will Jenkins said: “The recklessness of the driver of the stolen motor vehicle could have put lives in danger as he showed no care or consideration for anyone else. I am pleased with today’s result in court. The Roads Crime Team and Roads Policing Unit see on a daily basis the effects dangerous driving can have.”