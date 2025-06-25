Watch the shocking moment a speeding driver leaves a woman for dead when he decides to pick up £20 notes after causing a horror car crash.

Ty Kelsall, 22, was driving at high speeds and without a licence when he smashed his hired white Vauxhall Corsa into the right-hand side of the victim's vehicle.

The smash left the victim - who is in her 50s - with fractures to her pelvis, spine and fibula, along with an injury to her sternum.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicle after Kelsall crushed her driver's side door - CCTV footage shows he does not even glance in her direction.

Footage of the car crash involving Ty Kelsall who was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa on Festival Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, in Rotherham, in May 2023.

He was spotted fleeing the scene alongside three other passengers who also didn't check on the woman after the impact.

Following the incident - which happened in May 2023 - Kelsall was only arrested two months later when he was found in possession of 26 wraps of crack cocaine.

He was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing Class A drugs, both of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

During a hearing held at the same court on June 10, 2025 Judge Jeremy Richardson KC jailed Kelsall - who was 20 at the time of the crash - for three years.

Ty Kelsall

Speaking out for the first time since the crash - the victim - who does not want to be named - said she was "mortified" to learn that the first thoughts of Kelsall was not to check on the other person involved in the collision, but to run off, seemingly without any concern for her.

She said: "The worst bit is that they were driving recklessly…and to hear they ran off. I didn't think there were any human beings who would act like that."

"You're entering into a loaded weapon when you get into a car - that's how I feel."

He only had access to the car after recruiting a friend to hire it on his behalf.

The crash happened as he ignored a give way sign at a crossroads on Festival Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The victim has only given her permission to share the video of the crash, in a bid to make drivers "think twice" about engaging in the same sort of driving as Kelsall, which has cost her so much.

She said: "I could have died, it could have been so much worse. However, it's almost as bad as when you do die, because you still have the injuries, the pain and suffering, and the adjustments you have to make.

"I'm no longer independent - they've stolen that from me. He's stolen my independence and the last two years of my life."