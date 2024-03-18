Watch terrifying moment man is 'kidnapped' and thrown in van in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a red van pulling up outside a house before three men get out and head down an alleyway.

Moments later, the three are seen dragging a man into the van as he tries desperately to escape before they make off, in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Ali Rafiq, 40, whose CCTV camera caught the assailants, at 11am on March 6, said: "I was in total shock when I saw it.

"I felt guilty as I had been at home at the time and thought I heard somebody moaning and groaning - but I just thought it was an argument.

"It was only when I watched the footage back I realised what had happened and immediately phoned police.

"Had I not been at home and watched it back nobody would have known it happened - it's very scary."

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating a report of kidnap after a man suffered injuries on Westcroft Road, Bradford at around 11.10am on Wednesday 6 March.

"The victim suffered injuries to his jaw and ribs.