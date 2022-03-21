Watch the moment driver shows police the middle finger as they film him using his phone

The driver is on the A1(M) near Wetherby when a HGV pulls alongside him, filming him on his phone and not wearing his seatbelt.

However, what he doesn't realise is that the vehicle is a National Highways 'supercab' and there are two police officers inside.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone. He was handed six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Others caught on film include a lorry driver in the East Midlands steering with his knees while eating lunch on his lap and using his phone and a driver in West Mercia eating lasagne with a knife and fork while driving along a motorway.

Surrey Police spotted an HGV driver boiling a kettle on the dashboard and another eating pickled gherkins from a jar with his elbows on the steering wheel.

The footage, taken on the A1(M) near Wetherby by North Yorkshire Police, captures one of over 26,000 offences recorded by officers in a new crackdown which is being launched in Yorkshire today (Mar 21).

Operation Mainline will see a number of unmarked 'supercabs' belonging to National Highways driving up and down the A1 between Northumberland and North Yorkshire, catching out unsuspecting drivers who are breaking the law and issuing them with fines.

National Highways deals with incidents on the A1 every day with 9,675 reported in 2021 including 614 crashes.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, Head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “As police officers, we see too many people taking serious risks on our roads – and those risks can, and often do, cost lives.

“We are pleased to join Northumbria Police and Durham Constabulary in working with National Highways to create a really robust team, in order to target those who break the law on our road network.