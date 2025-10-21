Bodycam footage captured the moment police stopped a disqualified driver in Barnsley and uncovered a knife, baseball bat and 50 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

While on patrol in the Athersley area of Barnsley, officers from the North East neighbourhood policing team (NPT), spotted a suspected disqualified driver behind the wheel of a car.

After stopping the car and driver, officers were suspicious the driver may have been involved in the supply of drugs across the area.

Following this, officers conducted a search of both the vehicle and the driver.

A knife and a baseball bat were located in the car.

The 39-year-old was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and driving while disqualified.

A roadside drug wipe was also conducted by officers, which the driver failed as it came up positive for cannabis and cocaine.

He was further arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

While in custody, the man was searched and 50 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found in his possession.

The man was further arrested for possession with intent to supply.

PC Hunt, from the North East NPT, said: "We know that vehicles are regularly used to supply drugs, not just in Barnsley but across the whole of the country.

"This is why conducting regular stops of suspicious vehicles, or of vehicles we believe to be involved in the supply of drugs is a priority to us.

"So far this year, we have stopped over 50 vehicles and have charged a number of people linked to drug supply.

"A lot of our work is based on intelligence passed on by you, the members of our local communities. If you do spot something suspicious or think drug dealing activity is happening in your area, please do get in touch with us."