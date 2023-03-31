All Sections
Watchdog investigating claims West Yorkshire Police student officer was bullied before death

The police watchdog is investigating allegations a 21-year-old student officer serving with West Yorkshire Police was bullied at work before his death.

By Nathan Hyde
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:04 BST
Anugrah Abraham was based at Halifax police station
Anugrah Abraham’s family claim he took his own life on March 3, after he endured bullying and racism while working with the force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced it will conduct an investigation, to determine whether bullying contributed to his death.

Earlier this month, the watchdog said West Yorkshire Police should investigate the matter, but following requests from the family and the force’s own chief constable, it agreed that the inquiry into the allegations should be handled independently.

The student officer, from Bury, was on a placement as part of his degree at Leeds Trinity University.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Anu, as well as all those affected by his death.

“Having carefully considered representations made to us on this matter, we have determined it is now in the public interest for us to independently investigate these serious allegations.

“We have contacted Anu’s family, and West Yorkshire Police, to make them aware of our decision.”

The student officer was found dead in the Radcliffe area of Greater Manchester on March 4.

In a statement, his family described him as an “honest, loving, smart and hard-working” young man.

They added: “After experiencing stress and anxiety due to bullying and institutional racism during his time in the force, Anu tragically took his own life on March 3, 2023.

“On behalf of Anu’s family, we want to make clear that we feel that the harm Anu experienced at the hands of the police, killed him.”