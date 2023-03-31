Watchdog investigating claims West Yorkshire Police student officer was bullied before death

The police watchdog is investigating allegations a 21-year-old student officer serving with West Yorkshire Police was bullied at work before his death.

Anugrah Abraham was based at Halifax police station

Anugrah Abraham’s family claim he took his own life on March 3, after he endured bullying and racism while working with the force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced it will conduct an investigation, to determine whether bullying contributed to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the watchdog said West Yorkshire Police should investigate the matter, but following requests from the family and the force’s own chief constable, it agreed that the inquiry into the allegations should be handled independently.

The student officer, from Bury, was on a placement as part of his degree at Leeds Trinity University.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Anu, as well as all those affected by his death.

“Having carefully considered representations made to us on this matter, we have determined it is now in the public interest for us to independently investigate these serious allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have contacted Anu’s family, and West Yorkshire Police, to make them aware of our decision.”

The student officer was found dead in the Radcliffe area of Greater Manchester on March 4.

In a statement, his family described him as an “honest, loving, smart and hard-working” young man.

They added: “After experiencing stress and anxiety due to bullying and institutional racism during his time in the force, Anu tragically took his own life on March 3, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad