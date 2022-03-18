The 49-year-old has been accused of four offences in January and February last year, and faces allegations he “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised four charges of indecent exposure against Wayne Couzens.“The four alleged offences took place between January and February 2021.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 13.”

Wayne Couzens is in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard