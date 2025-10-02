'We can't find the words' - Family pay tribute to cancer survivor tragically killed in crash
Officers were called at 11.56pm on Saturday (Sep 27) to reports that a man had been hit by a Honda Jazz car on Little Horton Lane in Bradford.
Darrell Dalton, 68, who was from Bradford, died from injuries at the scene.
In an emotional statement released on behalf of his family and attributed to his daughter Rebecca, she reveals he had recently gone into remission after fighting lung cancer, and was now looking forward to spending more time with his only grandson.
She said: “We can't find the words to truly express the devastation this loss has caused our family and network of friends.
“Being well into remission after fighting lung cancer for a year, he ensured that he could see his only grandson grow and spend his retirement with his friends and family.
“This opportunity has needlessly been removed from a caring and supportive grandad, dad and a good friend.
“Dad was a loyal friend, who was always ready with some good-natured jibes towards his friends at snooker. He was also a devoted grandad. His only grandson was his whole world.
“Dad was a keen fisherman and taught me how to fish form a very young age. We spoke every day, even if just for a few minutes.
“I will forever miss his stubborn ways and seeing his face light up when he saw his grandson or myself.
“The hole that’s has been left by his loss, to his family and friends, is immeasurable.”
Robert Nagoda, aged 28, of no fixed address, has also been charged with taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.
Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to contact them with information. Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 7 of September 28. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.