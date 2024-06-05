Welbeck Landfill Site: Inquiry over waste tipping adjourned for three months

A public inquiry into a ban on waste tipping at a rubbish dump in Wakefield has been adjourned for three months.

A hearing was told the operators of Welbeck Landfill Site will be able to continue tipping material in the mean time.

The Planning Inspectorate case was delayed to allow for fresh public consultation over new proposals for the site near Normanton.

A six-day hearing was due to get underway on Tuesday (June 4) after tip operator Welbeck Waste Management Ltd (WWML) made a legal challenge against Wakefield Council.

Last November, the council’s planning and highways committee rejected WWML’s application to continue tipping at the site for two extra years.

The decision meant that tipping would have to end on December 31, 2023.

The operator, also known as FCC Environment, appealed the decision and has also challenged an enforcement notice served by the council in January.

The council’s barrister Alan Evans told the hearing at Wakefield Town Hall that WWML’s legal team had put forward amended proposals for the site.

Mr Evans asked that the inquiry be postponed to allow time for all interested parties to comment.

WWML is able to continue to operate at the site as enforcement notice has been suspended pending the appeal outcome.

Alison Ogley, the barrister representing WWML, said the proposals had been changed due to a reduction in the amount of waste going to the site after enforcement action was taken.

She said: “We can’t bring the normal waste amount into the site as it stands at the moment because our contractors can’t rely on the void being lawful.

“It means we are losing out on contracts. That’s the difficulty.”

Postponing the hearing, planning inspector Jason Whitfield said: “There may be interested parties who may wish to have spoken at the inquiry on the basis of the proposed amendments.

“There is therefore a risk of unfairness to interested parties if I were to proceed and accept the amendments without proper consultation.”

The inquiry has been rescheduled to start on September 4 after the consultation has been completed.

The site, which has been in operation for more than 25 years, is due to be transformed into a country park.

In March, senior councillors agreed to spend £275,000 on the first phase of work to transform Welbeck into a “must-see destination”.

But a report said there was “a level of uncertainty” around the timeline for completion of the landfill operations due to the legal challenge.