West Yorkshire Police appeal to trace missing boy, 12

Bakary Dampha

Bakary Dampha has been reported missing from his home in Huddersfield.

Police said he was last seen yesterday morning (Weds July 7).

Bakary is described as being short and of medium build with dark hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black blazer and a white shirt.

There are concerns for the welfare of Bakary due to his age and officers are continuing enquiries to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Kirklees on 101, or use the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.