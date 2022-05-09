The man, aged in his thirties, was arrested at an address in Leeds at 8am this morning (Monday) on suspicion of the theft of the plaque, which was taken from Leeds Bridge on Monday, April 25.

West Yorkshire Police say that another man was arrested on April 28 on suspicion of the theft of the plaque following information received. He was later released under investigation.

The plaque followed the dedication of a new bridge, now named the David Oluwale bridge, which was recently lowered into place across the River Aire. It was unveiled on April 25, 2022, at 5pm during a special ceremony organised by Leeds Civic Trust and just a few hours later was stolen.

A further suspect was also identified on April 28, and arrest enquiries for him remain ongoing.