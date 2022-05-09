West Yorkshire Police say that another man was arrested on April 28 on suspicion of the theft of the plaque following information received. He was later released under investigation.
The plaque followed the dedication of a new bridge, now named the David Oluwale bridge, which was recently lowered into place across the River Aire. It was unveiled on April 25, 2022, at 5pm during a special ceremony organised by Leeds Civic Trust and just a few hours later was stolen.
A further suspect was also identified on April 28, and arrest enquiries for him remain ongoing.
Mr Oluwale was born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1930 and in August 1949, he hid on board SS Temple Bar, a cargo ship headed for Hull. When the ship arrived in Hull on September 3, 1949, he was handed to authorities. After he was released from prison on October 3, 1949, Mr Oluwale, who used to serve an apprenticeship as a tailor in Nigeria, travelled to Leeds and during the last two years of his life, was left homeless in Leeds City Centre.