Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on Saturday at about 2pm.
There have been no confirmed sightings or contact from her since.
She is described as an Asian female of slim build with black hair.
She was last seen wearing black denim jeans, a black top and a black head scarf.
West Yorkshire Police have now made several arrests in connection with Somaiya’s disappearance – which is currently being treated as unexplained.
Officers have carried out searches across Bradford and have cordoned off several locations in the district as they investigate.
Police are appealing for anyone who has any information about Somaiya’s disappearance to get in touch.
Information can be given to police via the live chat or 101, or in an emergency 999, quoting log number 764 of June 26.
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.