West Yorkshire Police make over 1,000 arrests in wanted people crackdown

West Yorkshire Police has made over 1,000 arrests in December as past of crackdown on wanted people in the region.

Over 1,000 people have been arrested as part of a crackdown on wanted individuals, by West Yorkshire Police, across the region throughout December.

At the beginning of December this year, an operation was launched to target wanted people during which there were 1,072 arrests made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those arrested, 222 individuals were charged with offences and another 25 individuals were dealt with by way of caution or community resolution. Several others have been interviewed and released under investigation or on bail while enquiries continue.

Police made over 1,000 arrests in wanted persons crackdown.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cass, who led the operation, said: “The criminals we have been targeting include those who know they are wanted but are doing all they can to avoid justice and, in some cases, continuing to offend.”

For the operation, all five districts were given additional resources and support which was funded through Proceeds of Crime (POCA).

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs, said: “All of the teams across the five Districts have achieved some incredible results as part of this operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In three weeks, we’ve made over a thousand arrests and this has already made a positive impact on the streets of West Yorkshire."

West Yorkshire Police say the operation aimed to detain and secure convictions for as many of the wanted individuals as possible and “provide reassurance to not only victims of crime but for the communities across the county that West Yorkshire is safe”.