A 24-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

The officer and another injured man remain in a serious condition in hospital, following the crash outside the Black Horse pub, Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of July 11, while an injured woman remains in a critical condition.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who helped remove the driver of the vehicle and a taxi driver who is believed to have been at the scene of the collision and may have witnessed what happened. The taxi stopped directly behind a police car.