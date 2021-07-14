West Yorkshire Police officer and two others seriously injured in crash outside Black Horse pub in Wakefield

A West Yorkshire Police officer and two other people have been seriously injured following a crash outside a pub in Westgate, Wakefield.

By Lucy Leeson
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:26 pm

The officer and another injured man remain in a serious condition in hospital, following the crash outside the Black Horse pub in the early hours of July 11, while an injured woman remains in a critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

The officer and another injured man remain in a serious condition in hospital, following the crash outside the Black Horse pub, Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of July 11, while an injured woman remains in a critical condition.
The officer and another injured man remain in a serious condition in hospital, following the crash outside the Black Horse pub, Westgate, Wakefield, in the early hours of July 11, while an injured woman remains in a critical condition.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who helped remove the driver of the vehicle and a taxi driver who is believed to have been at the scene of the collision and may have witnessed what happened. The taxi stopped directly behind a police car.

Anyone with information can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 147 of Sunday, July 11.