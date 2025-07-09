West Yorkshire police officer charged with seventh count of rape
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with a further sexual offence.
PC Jo Lavender, now aged 43, had already been charged with six counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.
These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against four females, West Yorkshire Police said.
He has now been further charged with a seventh count of rape against another female.
PC Lavender has been suspended from duty since the commencement of the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on July 15 for the first hearing relating to this new charge.