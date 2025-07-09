West Yorkshire police officer charged with seventh count of rape

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with a further sexual offence.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Jo Lavender, now aged 43, had already been charged with six counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.

These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against four females, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now been further charged with a seventh count of rape against another female.

Police stock image

PC Lavender has been suspended from duty since the commencement of the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.