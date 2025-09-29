West Yorkshire Police officer faces retrial on rape charge

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:20 BST
A West Yorkshire Police officer will face a retrial in relation to one count of rape.

PC Jo Lavender, 43, was working in Leeds District at the point of his suspension.

PC Lavender was found not guilty following a trial at York Crown Court of six counts of rape relating to reported offences against adult females and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.

The jury were unable to reach a verdict in relation to one count of rape.

A further hearing took place at York Crown Court on September 29 where it was decided that there will be a retrial in relation to that one count of rape, which has been scheduled for October 12, 2026.

PC Lavender remains suspended from duty, West Yorkshire Police said.

