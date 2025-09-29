West Yorkshire Police officer faces retrial on rape charge
PC Jo Lavender, 43, was working in Leeds District at the point of his suspension.
PC Lavender was found not guilty following a trial at York Crown Court of six counts of rape relating to reported offences against adult females and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.
The jury were unable to reach a verdict in relation to one count of rape.
A further hearing took place at York Crown Court on September 29 where it was decided that there will be a retrial in relation to that one count of rape, which has been scheduled for October 12, 2026.
PC Lavender remains suspended from duty, West Yorkshire Police said.