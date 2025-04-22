West Yorkshire Police officer found guilty of rape and sexual assault

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been found guilty of off-duty sexual offences.

PC Benjamin Bottomley, 23, has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The charges relate to offences committed against one adult female victim.

The rape offence occurred prior to PC Bottomley joining West Yorkshire Police and the sexual assault by penetration offence occurred while he was a student officer. Both offences were reported to the police after he joined West Yorkshire Police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate, said: “These were extremely serious allegations to be made against a serving police officer and he was immediately suspended from duty when the investigation commenced in June 2023.

“The victim has shown immense courage in coming forward to report these offences. We do not underestimate how hard it is to report such offending in any circumstances but understand that there may also be additional concerns when the perpetrator works in policing.

“I hope the investigation and subsequent prosecution show that police and partners will take action, regardless of the occupation of the offender.

“We are committed to protecting women from violence and sexual violence. PC Bottomley has demonstrated a disregard for the victim’s right to consent and, in addition to any custodial sentence he is given, he will now be subject to extra conditions on him as a convicted sex offender.

“We will also now continue with misconduct proceedings with a view to PC Bottomley being barred from working in policing in any role in the future.”