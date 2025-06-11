West Yorkshire Police officer jailed for rape

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed following his conviction for rape and sexual assault by penetration.

PC Ben Bottomley, 23, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday June 11 where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for rape and one year imprisonment for sexual assault by penetration, to be served concurrently.

PC Bottomley, who is based in Kirklees District, will also be subject to the requirements of the Sex Offenders Register for life.

His conviction followed an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate into off-duty offences which were reported to the police after he joined the Force.

