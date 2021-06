PC Josh Perkins is alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Authority, Respect, Courtesy and Discreditable conduct.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the West Yorkshire Police website states: "During a social event on Thursday, March 12, to Friday, March 13, it is alleged that the officer inappropriately touched a number of colleagues."

The hearing will take place on July 5, and is expected to last a number of days.