Detective Constable Sean Donoghue is alleged to have taken two bottles of wine and hidden them in his backpack when he visited an Aldi store in Shipley on May 12, 2020, and left without paying for them.

He is then said to have returned to the same store the next day where it is alleged he stole two more bottles of wine.

The next day he returned again and this time it is said he concealed four bottles of wine, before leaving the store without paying.

Det Con Donoghue also took three bottles of wine and a sandwich without making payment at the Tesco Express store in Baildon on June 13, 2020.

He was arrested for this offence and on September 11, last year, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to theft. He received a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £22.

A statement on the West Yorkshire Police website reads: "DC 2817 Sean Donoghue will attend at a misconduct hearing for allegedly breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Honesty & Integrity and Discreditable conduct."