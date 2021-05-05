PC Mohammed Yasin Mulla made claims of £10,000 after he said flying debris had cracked his car windscreen, causing injury and repair costs, as he drove along the M606 in Bradford.

The officer claimed debris that flew off a van in front cracked his car windscreen and caused damage to the bonnet and roof.

He also claimed to have suffered neck and shoulder injuries because he had suddenly swerved and braked.

Dashcam footage from the officer's car.

However, his own dashcam footage, taken from September 14, 2017, showed a piece of polystyrene flying towards his car, but missing it. It did not cause any damage and he had not tried to avoid it.

Mulla was found guilty of fraud by false representation in February 2020 and was sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed Mulla will face a misconduct hearing at the force's headquarters in Wakefield on May 10.