West Yorkshire Police officer appears in court charged with sexual assault of young girl
A serving Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court with sexual assault on a young girl.
PC Mark Ostiadel, who is based in operational support with West Yorkshire Police, appeared before magistrates in Doncaster on Tuesday (Aug 26).
The 43-year-old was charged with two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching and two counts of sexual assault on a female.
He was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 23.
West Yorkshire Police said PC Ostiadel is currently suspended from duty.