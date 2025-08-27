West Yorkshire Police officer appears in court charged with sexual assault of young girl

A serving Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court with sexual assault on a young girl.

PC Mark Ostiadel, who is based in operational support with West Yorkshire Police, appeared before magistrates in Doncaster on Tuesday (Aug 26).

The 43-year-old was charged with two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching and two counts of sexual assault on a female.

He was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 23.

West Yorkshire Police said PC Ostiadel is currently suspended from duty.

