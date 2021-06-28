Newly elected West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said she was leafleting with "colleagues, volunteers, campaigners" in the Whitaker Street area of Batley on Sunday when they "were followed, verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of young men".Ms Brabin, who was the Labour MP for the constituency before winning the metro mayor job in May, said: "The group I was with included young people and the elderly. I witnessed them being egged, pushed and forced to the ground and kicked in the head".

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Sunday evening that they are investigating the alleged incident and today released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Detective Inspector Jeanette Yates of Kirklees CID, said: “Detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries into this attack and we are issuing a picture of a man we want to identify and speak with in connection with what took place.

Police have issued a picture of man they want to speak to in connection with a number of assaults on Labour activists who are alleged to have been pelted with eggs and kicked in the head while on the campaign trail in Batley and Spen.

“We are also seeking to identify two other men in connection with the assaults and I would appeal to anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13210322000.