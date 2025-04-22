West Yorkshire Police staff member charged with making indecent images of children

A West Yorkshire Police staff member has been charged with making indecent images of children and an offence related to trying to arrange sexual activity with a child.

Christopher Thompson, 31, has been charged with two counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of sending communication conveying a threatening message and one count of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence (the either way offence being attempting to arrange commission of a child sex offence in trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13).

Thompson, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on April 24.