West Yorkshire Police staff member charged with making indecent images of children
Christopher Thompson, 31, has been charged with two counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of sending communication conveying a threatening message and one count of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence (the either way offence being attempting to arrange commission of a child sex offence in trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13).
Thompson, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on April 24.
He has been suspended from duty since the outset of the investigation, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.