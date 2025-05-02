West Yorkshire student police officer found guilty of sexually touching women on night out
PC Charlie Valente, 24, was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of three counts of sexual touching.
The charges relate to offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.
Valente, who is based at Learning and Organisational Development, is due to be sentenced on June 3.
Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “What was reported to the police by the first victim was a pattern of behaviour by this student officer over the course of a night out that has made her extremely uncomfortable, including unwanted sexual touching.
“As part of our enquiries, we reviewed CCTV and established that there was also a second potential victim. She was identified and spoken to and again confirmed that she had not consented to the sexual touching she was subjected to.
“PC Valente has not accepted responsibility for his actions and the distress they caused.
“He is currently suspended from duty. Following the conclusion of this court case, we will be proceeding with taking PC Valente to a misconduct hearing with a view to him being barred from the profession.”