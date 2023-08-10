South Yorkshire Police are investigating after a man in his 70s was stabbed to death in a park in Sheffield.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was attacked in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, shortly before 11pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 August) to reports a man had been found seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The small parkland in Westfield

"His family has been informed and is being supported by officers. A police cordon remains in place around the area of parkland as investigations continue.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to pass it on via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1192.”

Police later added that the man was injured in the chest and that no arrests have yet been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach, from the Sheffield command team, said: "We know that those in the local community, and more widely in Sheffield, will be really shaken and concerned by this incident yesterday evening.

"I want to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working around the clock on this case to piece together the circumstances of what happened which led to a man being stabbed and very sadly losing his life.

"We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Westfield area yesterday evening and seen anything out of the ordinary which may assist our enquiries. Were you walking or driving through the area and did you see something unusual? Did you walk your dog through the parkland earlier that evening and see someone acting suspiciously?

"Even if you have a little bit of information you may think is irrelevant, it might be a really small piece in a bigger puzzle, which may be vital in identifying the person responsible for causing a man to lose his life.