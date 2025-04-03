Whitby arson: Appeal renewed after arson destroys barn, machinery and dog kennels

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack in Whitby destroyed a barn, farming equipment, and dog kennels, causing tens of thousands of pounds in damage.

At around 7pm on Sunday (March 23), a fire was started in a barn on Green Lane.

At the time of the fire the barn stored in the region of 300 bales of straw.

The barn and immediate vicinity also had farming machinery and a dog kennel area, which were also destroyed causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage and loss to the owner.

Inside the hay barn on fire | Moira Morley

Shortly after the incident the owner, Moria Morley, confirmed there were “no humans or animals in the sheds, neither is there electric, gas or fertiliser in them”.

The owner also shared several images of the barn on fire and of the impact of the fire afterward.

In a social media post Mrs Morley said: “The worry, upset and stress for us and our neighbours is unimaginable.”

Police are now renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

PC Jonathan Formstone said: "The community of Whitby can pride itself on how tight-knit a community it is, and how they all pull together in times of need. This was absolutely evident on the night, with many people attending to lend a hand.

"We are now calling on the Whitby community to continue and extend that courtesy, by providing information to identify those responsible.

"In my ten years of serving the public of Whitby, never have I encountered such a tragic loss to property as these circumstances. The ongoing impact such an incident has on the owners and the local community is immeasurable.

Damage done after the Whitby hay barn fire | Moira Morley

"We really need people to come forward with information, in confidence, no matter how small it may be. This destructive act will not be tolerated, and the fear instilled into local communities through such shocking behaviour must be addressed.

"I would like to thank the members of the public that have come forward so far but would urge anyone else with further information to please get in contact.