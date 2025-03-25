Whitby arson: Police appeal for information after a hay barn was set on fire causing the owner ‘unimaginable upset and worry’
Sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday (March 23), a fire was started in a barn on Green Lane.
The barn, farming equipment, and approximately 200 hay bales worth a considerable amount of money were destroyed by the fire.
The owner, Moria Morley, confirmed there were “no humans or animals in the sheds, neither is there electric, gas or fertiliser in them”.
The owner also shared several images of the barn on fire and of the impact of the fire afterward.
In a social media post Mrs Morley said: “The worry, upset and stress for us and our neighbours is unimaginable.”
Police have said this is an incident of arson and are appealing for information.
In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward. Were you in the area on Sunday evening? Did you see any vehicles in the area, or anyone acting suspiciously?
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jonathan Formstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250051578 when passing on information.”