Police are appealing for information after an incident of arson at a hay barn in Whitby.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday (March 23), a fire was started in a barn on Green Lane.

The barn, farming equipment, and approximately 200 hay bales worth a considerable amount of money were destroyed by the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters tackling the Whitby hay barn fire | Moira Morley

The owner, Moria Morley, confirmed there were “no humans or animals in the sheds, neither is there electric, gas or fertiliser in them”.

The owner also shared several images of the barn on fire and of the impact of the fire afterward.

In a social media post Mrs Morley said: “The worry, upset and stress for us and our neighbours is unimaginable.”

Inside the hay barn on fire | Moira Morley

Police have said this is an incident of arson and are appealing for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward. Were you in the area on Sunday evening? Did you see any vehicles in the area, or anyone acting suspiciously?

Damage done after the Whitby hay barn fire | Moira Morley

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jonathan Formstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.