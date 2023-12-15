Whitby Goth Weekend: Police launch CCTV appeal after skeleton model stolen from Whitby pub

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV appeal after a skeleton model was stolen from a pub, just days after the Whitby Goth Weekend.

Police are looking to identify two people in connection with the theft of a life-size skeleton model from a pub on Church Street in Whitby, on October 31.

CCTV footage has been released to help trace the two people officers are looking for. Footage revealed at around 10 pm on October 31, a man and a woman entered a pub on Church Street. The man picked up the skeleton model and ran out, the woman tried to get the man to return the decoration, but he ran off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is described as white, thin, with short blond hair, aged 20-25, and wearing a black tuxedo. The woman had long black hair, was wearing black clothes, and was also aged 20-25.

Police are appealing for the identities of these two people in connection with the skeleton model theft in Whitby.

Police have released two CCTV images of people they want to speak to, as they may have information that could help the investigation.