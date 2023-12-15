Whitby Goth Weekend: Police launch CCTV appeal after skeleton model stolen from Whitby pub
Police are looking to identify two people in connection with the theft of a life-size skeleton model from a pub on Church Street in Whitby, on October 31.
CCTV footage has been released to help trace the two people officers are looking for. Footage revealed at around 10 pm on October 31, a man and a woman entered a pub on Church Street. The man picked up the skeleton model and ran out, the woman tried to get the man to return the decoration, but he ran off.
The man is described as white, thin, with short blond hair, aged 20-25, and wearing a black tuxedo. The woman had long black hair, was wearing black clothes, and was also aged 20-25.
Police have released two CCTV images of people they want to speak to, as they may have information that could help the investigation.
The theft took place just days after the Whitby Goth Weekend part 2 took place between October 27 and 29. The festival has been running since 1994 and is broken into two parts – one in the spring time and one in autumn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.